PFI office in Thiruvananthapuram sealed

The district administration sealed a building that used to allegedly function as the district headquarters of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Manacaud on Saturday.

Revenue and police officials completed the formalities before locking the premises that functioned in the name of a society. Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were also present to collect evidence that could prove the banned outfit’s activities in the premises. Various items, including leaflets, volunteer passes and flags of the PFI, were seized, official sources said.

The police had issued a notification under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act a day ago to prohibit any kind of activity in the building.