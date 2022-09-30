The Popular Front of India (PFI) office at Puthupalli Theruvu in Palakkad was closed and sealed by the police on Friday morning. The office was reportedly registered in the name of SDPI national secretary M.K. Faizy. A police team led by Palakkad Town South Inspector Siji K. Abraham sealed the office.
PFI office in Palakkad closed
