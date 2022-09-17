PFI meet flays attempts to promote hatred against Muslims

A rally organised by the Popular Front of India in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of its people’s grand conference. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A people’s grand conference organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) with the theme ‘Save the Republic’ here on Saturday alleged attempts on the part of Sangh Parivar forces to promote hatred and enmity against the Muslim community in India by circulating lies.

The conference that witnessed a huge turnout of PFI activists also called for a second round of freedom struggle to protect the country’s democratic values and prevent attempts to isolate a minority community in the name of fabricated jihad stories.

Opening the conference, PFI national general secretary Anis Ahamed said his organisation’s fight was for protecting the citizens’ rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and those who believe in the constitutional values. “We never say sugar-coated words like those who lead the ‘Jodo Yatras’ to hide the actual issues being faced by the country and its people,” he said.

Mr. Anis claimed that a look at the attempts to derail the democratic values of the country and distort its history by the Hindutva forces would unveil the seriousness of the challenge. “Those who target PFI for its termination should turn their attention towards the national issues it highlights for immediate action,” he said.

Delivering the presidential address, PFI State president C.P. Muhammed Basheer said the hate mongers were fabricating stories to portray Muslims as the most dangerous beings in the country. “It is not just the case of Muslims, but all the minority community members,” he said.

Social Democratic Party of India’s national president M.K. Faizy, president of National Women’s Front Lubna Siraj, State general secretary of All India Imams Council Afsal Qasimi, and human rights activist A. Vasu were among those who addressed the conference.