PFI lashes out at Kerala government, police
For alleged victimisation of Muslim youths
The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday lashed out at the State government and the police for “victimising” Muslim youths in the name of sporadic incidents. It accused the government of turning a blind eye on the calls of violent sectarian elimination allegedly raised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
PFI State secretary P.K. Abdul Latheef said that it would expose the double-standards being adopted by the police and the government. Video footages of anti-Muslim speeches and calls of sectarianism made by the RSS and its leaders will be screened across the State, he said.
Screenings of footages were held at Kochi, Malappuram and Kannur on Tuesday. The screenings will be held in other parts of the State in the coming days, the PFI said.
