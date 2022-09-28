PFI in Kerala disbands itself?

A press release issued in the name of the PFI State general secretary asked cadres to halt political activities and organisation work.

PFI activists Ashraf Maulavi, Yahiya Thangal and others whose custody was handed over to NIA, coming out of the special court of NIA in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala has reportedly disbanded itself.

A press release issued in the name of the PFI State general secretary A. Abdul Sattar asked cadres to halt political activities and organisation work.

PFI office bearers did not return calls from journalists seeking more details about the development.

Mr. Sattar was in police custody in Kollam purportedly at the behest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which wants him on Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges.

A police squad took Mr. Sattar's custody from his office in Karunagapally and hustled him away in a police van to the District Police Chief's office at around 12.30 p.m. Hence, the news was yet to be confirmed independently.

Nevertheless, a top official said the statement could be true. The police were tracing its provenance.

The statement announcing the purported disbanding of PFI appeared in several online media chat groups in Kerala almost simultaneously on Wednesday.

The release said the PFI respected the rule of law and would adhere to the Centre's ban as law-abiding Indian citizens.

The Central government had proscribed the PFI for suspected extremist activities and allegedly aligning itself with the ideals and political ends of international terrorist organisations, including the Al Qaeda and ISIS. The ban is for five years.

The press release portrayed the PFI as an organisation that worked for the emancipation of marginalised sections of society. It also stood for an egalitarian society where citizens shared the exact quantum of freedom, security and justice, the communique claimed.

As a precursor to the ban, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided PFI offices and homes of its leaders across the country and made sweeping arrests of suspected activists.

Most of the arrests under the UAPA were from Kerala, with an estimated 17 persons, including the bulk of the PFI's national leadership. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several of them on suspected money laundering charges.