PFI hartal: widespread violence in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
September 23, 2022 22:21 IST

The hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to protest against the raid on its offices and the arrest of its leaders by Central agencies turned violent with several vehicles coming under attack.

PFI activists allegedly damaged shops and threw stones at vehicles at Uliyil, Aralam, Valapattanam, and Kannur town.

KSRTC driver Aneesh from Dharmadam was injured after protesters threw stones at the bus at Uliyil. In another incident, a 15-year-old girl, Anakha, sustained minor injuries, when stones were thrown at a KSRTC Swift bus heading to Mookambika. Subsequently, KSRTC suspended services in the district.

Protesters threw petrol bombs at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Illanmoola in Mattanur, damaging windows.

Earlier in the day, protesters hurled a petrol bomb on a motorcyclist near Ayurveda Hospital at Uliyil. A. Nived, who was attacked, was returning after airport duty. He was admitted to the Iritty Taluk Hospital.

In Kanhirode, a tempo traveller was damaged by protesters. The vehicle belonged to one Abhilash. At Aralam, a car was attacked. In Kannur town, two unidentified persons attacked a Milma booth.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Anas of Mankadavu, who was reportedly carrying two petrol bombs at Kalayassery.

At Payyannur, six PFI workers who attempted to forcibly close down shops were handed over to the police.

District Police Chief R. Ilango said over 80 protesters were taken into custody.

