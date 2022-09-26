PFI hartal: police continue raids in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau Kannur
September 26, 2022 22:52 IST

Police raid at the houses and businesses establishments of those associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) continued at various places in Kannur on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Valapattanam police have taken two persons, K.T. Suneer and Azeer, into custody. Their arrest will be registered on Tuesday. They were reportedly involved in throwing stones and burning tyres of vehicles during the PFI-sponsored hartal on Friday.

In Mattanur, raids were conducted at four places, including Naduvinad and Palotupally. The police are also conducting searches in PFI strongholds.

On Sunday, the police had seized laptops, desktops, mobile phones, passbooks, and other documents during raids in Kannur, Valapattanam, and Mattanur.

The police said 19 persons had been arrested so far.

