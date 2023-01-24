PFI hartal: HC directive to furnish details of links of attached properties

January 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to furnish details showing the link of the person whose properties were attached in connection with damages caused during the State-wide hartal staged by the Popular Front of India (PFI) last year with the banned organisation.

The Bench comprising Justices A. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the directive when a suo motu contempt petition against the State leaders of PFI for holding the hartal came up for hearing.

While directing the State government to file an affidavit in this regard, the court also asked the State to provide the valuation of the properties attached.

The court also observed that no properties other than the one held by the office-bearers of the organisation could have been proceeded against, much less attached under the cover of earlier orders.

The court also directed the Claim Commissioner to commence proceedings for quantification of the loss caused on account of the overt acts during the hartal from next week and file an affidavit on the details in this regard before February 2.

Meanwhile, Yusuf T.P., husband of an IUML panchayat president in Malappuram filed a petition alleging that his property had been attached though he did not associate with the banned PFI.