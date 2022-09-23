PFI hartal affects normal life in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
September 23, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arresting PFI activists who tried to obstruct traffic during the hartal at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life in the district was affected by the State-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday against raids on its offices and the arrest of its leaders.

PFI workers threw stones at a KSRTC bus heading to Kozhikode from Mananthavady at Panamaram and two private vehicles at Peechamkode in the district. The window panes of the vehicles were damaged. As many as 40 PFI activists were arrested, including 19 who were kept under preventive detention, in connection with the incidents, Wayanad District Police Chief R. Anand said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Private buses and taxi services stayed off the road. The KSRTC operated 30 schedules from Sulthan Bathery, 15 from Kalpetta, and eight from Mananthaady depots in the morning. All schedules were operated with police convoy.

Shops and business establishments remained opened in several parts of the district. Attendance was low in government offices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Only 50 out of 175 employees turned up for duty at the collectorate here, District Collector A. Geetha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app