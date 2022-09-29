PFI activists arrested under UAPA

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 29, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kallambalam police arrested two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who allegedly shouted slogans in support of the banned outfit on Thursday. They have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA].

The incident occurred at the Puthusserimukku junction around 8 a.m. when a group of seven PFI workers had gathered in the area to remove a flag hoisted near a shop. They shouted slogans during the activity, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police arrested PFI Puthusseri area president Naseem, a native of Karavaram, and Abdul Saleem of Eeranimukku. The other five members have been identified, official sources said. Rhe case is being investigated by a team led by the Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app