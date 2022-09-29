PFI activists arrested under UAPA

The Kallambalam police arrested two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who allegedly shouted slogans in support of the banned outfit on Thursday. They have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA].

The incident occurred at the Puthusserimukku junction around 8 a.m. when a group of seven PFI workers had gathered in the area to remove a flag hoisted near a shop. They shouted slogans during the activity, the police said.

The police arrested PFI Puthusseri area president Naseem, a native of Karavaram, and Abdul Saleem of Eeranimukku. The other five members have been identified, official sources said. Rhe case is being investigated by a team led by the Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP).