PFI accuses Kerala Police of shielding erring RSS/BJP leaders

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday accused the Kerala Police of trying to shield leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party who it alleged were consistently making hate-filled communal speeches.

At a press meet here on Tuesday, C.P. Muhammad Basheer, State president of PFI, and C.A. Rauf, State secretary, said that the fact that the police launched cases against the people who exposed using social media the communal campaign of the RSS adequately demonstrated the control of the RSS over the State police.

The PFI, they said, had filed police complaints whenever rabid communal statements and clamour for violence were given by Sangh Parivar elements in the State. Such complaints were also given by social activists and others. But there had never been any action on these complaints, they said.

Instead of acting on these complaints, the police were hounding and filing cases against the complainants which allowed the erring Sangh Parivar leaders to carry on their communally-loaded remarks. “It’s quite serious that the police are hunting down Muslims and Muslim organisations on behalf of the RSS,” they alleged.