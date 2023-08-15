HamberMenu
PF pensioners stage fast before Raj Bhavan

August 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
PF pensioners stage a fast before the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to highlight their demands.

Provident Fund (PF) pensioners staged a hunger stir before the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday demanding a hike in pension to ensure a better quality of life for senior citizens.

CITU State vice-president C. Jayan Babu inaugurated the day-long sit-in before the Raj Bhavan. INTUC general secretary V.J. Joseph, BMS leader Sunil K. Bhaskar, and representatives of various trade unions and senior citizens’ organisations addressed the gathering.

The speakers raised the demand to raise the minimum pension amount to ₹9,000, restore the dearness allowance for PF pensioners, and implement the higher option.

The stir was organised by the All India Coordination committee of pension organisations at district headquarters also.

