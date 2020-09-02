Pettimudy landslip robs another hamlet of power

IDUKKI

02 September 2020 19:42 IST

Damaged cables to Edamalakkudy not restored nearly a month after calamity

A snapped power line has left the Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat in Munnar isolated for over a month. The devastating landslip at Pettimudy on August 7 had damaged the power line, bringing to a stop the online classes for school students there.

Though the entire panchayat is yet to be electrified, students used to reach the main centre, Societykudy, to attend the classes. There was already an initial delay in accessing the classes, and with this disruption, the students’ academic year is in peril.

An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said efforts were on restore power supply by next week. “The destroyed cables will have to be be replaced,” said Manoj D., deputy chief engineer, KSEB.

The Tata Group provides power connection in Munnar and the line extends till Pettimudy, from where the KSEB underground cables are drawn to Edamalakkudy.

Parallel distribution

The KSEB now plans to speed up work on a parallel power distribution system from Munnar to Marayur to avoid electricity disruption in plantation areas. The disruption of power at Pettimudy had hampered rescue operations in the aftermath of the landslip.

The construction work of the 33-kV KSEB substation was almost completed. The first phase of the parallel line was over and the tender works for the second phase were through, said the official. “When completed, the parallel system in Munnar will ensure smooth distribution of power.”

The KSEB power line through the Marayur route passes over 36 kilometres of Kanan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP)-owned property. The KSEB has already set up a parallel distribution system in Munnar town and is ready to issue new power connections on request, according to the official.