Pettimudy landslip: Govt ready to build houses, ensure education of affected children, says Pinarayi Vijayan

IDUKKI

13 August 2020 17:41 IST

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the landslip-hit areas of the Nayamakkad tea estate.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of those affected in the Pettimudy landslip. Mr Vijyan accompanied by Governor Arif Muhammed Khan visited the landslip-hit areas of the Nayamakkad tea estate. 55 bodies have been recovered till Thursday.

It is estimated that 15 persons were still missing in the August 7 landslip.

After a review meeting with the officials at Munnar, Mr Vijayan said that the government had ensured the rehabilitation of victims at Kavalappra and Puthoor, where landslips claimed many lives, affecting the livelihood of those who survived. He said that a portion of an area came down at Pettimudy.

“Those survived should be rehabilitated. The education of the children should be ensured,” he said adding that building the houses on the same spot is not possible. “New places to accommodate them should be considered.”

“The government is ready to build houses and ensure the education of the affected children,” he said, adding that it looks forward to getting the support of the parental company in this regard.

He said that the company had shifted the people from the landslip prone areas to other places. They are now without income, he said and added that the company should support them.

Mr Vijayan said that issues like repairing works of the estate lanes were brought to the attention of the company and the government expected a favourable decision on it.

Mr Vijayan was also accompanied by Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan, Power Minister MM Mani and senior officials of various departments.

Meanwhile, Dean Kurtiakose MP, who also accompanied the Chief Minister, said that there was no clarity on measures to be taken to mitigate the plight of the affected families at Pettimudy. The Chief Minister said the government would provide ₹5 lakh each to the victims' families and the houses will be constructed for them. The relief package will be implemented with the assistance of the KDHP (Kanan Devan Hills Plantation) Ltd. The workers however have no land or money to construct the houses, he added.