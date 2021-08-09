Pettimudi survivors move High Court

KOCHI

09 August 2021 21:00 IST

Land allotted for rehabilitation in an uninhabitable and remote location, they say

The survivors of the Pettimudi landslip have approached the Kerala High Court saying that the land allotted for their rehabilitation was in an uninhabitable and remote location.

The holdings were allotted at Kuttiyar, which is 32 km away from Pettimudi, they submitted.

When the case came up for hearing, the State submitted that houses were constructed for six persons in Kuttiyar Valley. Kannan Devan Company also submitted that eight houses were constructed for the survivors as instructed by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The court, which directed the State government to file a detailed statement, will consider the case after Onam vacation.

The landslip at Pettimudi in Idukki district on August 6, 2020 had claimed 70 lives.