Pettah molestation case: four arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 July 2021 13:16 IST

Rakesh 28, of Vanchiyoor and Praveen, 25, of Kannamoola were arrested from Kollam

Three days after two women were molested in Pettah, the City police nabbed four people in connection with the case that raised questions on the safety of citizens during late hours in the State capital.

The investigation team arrested Rakesh alias Koch Rakesh, 28, of Vanchiyoor; Praveen alias Kari Praveen, 25, of Kannamoola; Abhijith Nair J. alias Unni, 25, of Kollamkavu in Nedumangad; and Shiju R. 28, of Pattom on Thursday.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint submitted by two employees of the office of the Accountant General here who were attacked using a machete after they thwarted attempts to molest their wives. The alleged incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. on June 27 close to their house in Ambalathumukku near Pettah when the families had gone for a walk after dinner.

Rakesh and Praveen were directly involved in the case, while the others have been accused of abetting their escape. The first two accused were initially taken to Thiruvallam by Shiju, following which Abhijith helped them to reach Kollam from where they were finally nabbed late Wednesday. The scooter that had been allegedly used by Rakesh and Praveen for the crime has also been confiscated.

Terming the incident an unfortunate one, City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted to rein in such instances. The charge-sheet will be submitted in the court within 30 days to ensure the case went to trial without any delay.

The accused, who have many pending cases against them, have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman), 324, 323 (both pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Rakesh had last completed a two-year jail term in 2019 in a theft case.

While more people are suspected to be involved in aiding the prime accused, efforts were on to nab them.