Petta Thullal held with traditional gaiety at Erumely

January 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Petta Thullal, the ritualistic sacred dance marking the last leg of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, was held with traditional gaiety at Erumely on Wednesday.

The teams of Ayyappa devotees from Ambalappuzha and Alangad staged the ceremonial mass dance as thousands thronged the streets of the temple town to witness the unique celebration of communal harmony. The Ambalappuzha group, led by Samooha Periyon N. Gopalakrishna Pillai, was the first to begin the dance by 12 noon after citing the Brahmini kite in the sky. The group, accompanied by three tuskers, danced down the streets of Erumely and was accorded a reception at the Nainar mosque by the Erumely Mahallu Muslim Jamaath. After circumambulating the mosque, the group proceeded to the Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

The Alangad group, led by Samooha Periyon A.K. Vijayakumar, began the dance by around 3.30 p.m and was received in front of the Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

Pilgrim rush

In view of the heightened pilgrim activity over the past two days, an additional batch of 300 policemen has been deployed on duty for security and traffic regulation in Erumely town. After the COVID-19-related regulations in the past two seasons, the town has been experiencing one of the biggest pilgrim rush in its history.

The festivities at Erumely began on Saturday evening with the staging of the Chandanakkudam festival at the Nainar mosque. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan flagged off the procession, which was accorded receptions at various points and culminated on the mosque premises by 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thiruvabharanam procession

Meanwhile, the customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery of the presiding deity at Sabarimala) will set off to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam from Pandalam on Thursday.

The three boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam will be carried on head by a 25-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai. A team of Travancore Devaswom Board officials and the police will accompany the procession.