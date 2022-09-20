Petroleum dealers in Kerala call off September 23 protest plan

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 20, 2022 21:00 IST

Petroleum dealers in Kerala have called off the token strike on September 23 following a meeting convened by Minister for Food and Public Distribution G.R. Anil here on Tuesday to discuss their demands.

Representatives of petroleum companies and dealers who participated in the meeting came to a consensus on the demands, including uninterrupted supply of fuel according to demand and extension of the validity of fire and pollution certificates.

Senior officials of the Civil Supplies department also participated in the discussions.

