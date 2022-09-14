Petrol pumps to remain shut in Kerala on September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol pumps in the State will remain shut on September 23, the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT) said on Wednesday.

Petroleum dealers have announced the shutdown demanding urgent redressal of various grievances and criticising the business practices allegedly followed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

HPCL should urgently address the fuel shortage in its pumps, AKFPT leaders said at a press conference here. They urged IOC to stop forcing outlets to stock premium fuel which is more expensive. They also demanded that BPCL stop unilaterally pushing its products such as lubricants on the dealers.

The protest is being organised under the aegis of Confederation of Kerala Petroleum Dealers' Associations.