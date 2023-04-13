ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol pump workers call off stir in Kannur

April 13, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KANNUR

Strike announced after pump owners refused to pay bonus

The Hindu Bureau

Petrol pump workers in the district called off their indefinite strike against the alleged denial of bonus, on Thursday.

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the Kannur District Petroleum Dealers Association accepted the 17% bonus demanded by the workers. The decision was taken at a meeting with District Collector S. Chandrasekhar.

The strike was announced after pump owners refused to pay bonus. The agitation was led by trade unions including CITU, INTUC, and BMS.

