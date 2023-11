November 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

A gunda gang hurled petrol bombs at a hotel and a house at Poomala, near here, on Friday. The police arrested a seven-member gang in connection with the incident. Nobody was injured in the attack. According to local people, groups of drug addicts have been creating tension in the area for some time. The gangs threaten people, who complain against them to the police, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.