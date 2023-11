November 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

A gunda gang hurled petrol bombs at a hotel and a house at Poomala, near here, on Friday. The police arrested a seven-member gang in connection with the incident. Nobody was injured in the attack. According to local people, groups of drug addicts have been creating tension in the area for some time. The gangs threaten people, who complain against them to the police, they said.