Petitions adjourned in Kerala actor assault case

Pulsar Suni files bail plea

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 19, 2022 20:33 IST

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Friday adjourned to August 24 the hearing on a petition filed by the prosecution and the survivor in the actor sexual assault case seeking the transfer of the case to the Additional Special Sessions Court from the District and Sessions Court.

The court passed the order when it was submitted before it that a petition had already been filed before the High Court with similar pleas.

Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni, the first accused in the case, filed a bail application before the court.

