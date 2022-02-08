Petitioner records statement before magistrate

Kochi

08 February 2022 18:23 IST

Rape case against Balachandrakumar

The Elamakkara police on Tuesday recorded the statement of a woman who accused director P. Balachandrakumar of rape.

The statement was recorded before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate. The woman had petitioned the District Police Chief (Kochi City) last week and the petition was forwarded to the Elamakkara police, following which a case was registered against the director.

Balachandrakumar had been in the news ever since his revelations triggered a fresh probe against actor Dileep by the Crime Branch in the actor assault case.

The petitioner, a resident of Kannur, turned up at the Elamakkara police station with her lawyer to record her statement. However, some confusion prevailed as the case had been handed over to the Thiruvananthapuram-based hitech cell considering that the incident leading to the case was more than a decade old.

Later, a team led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector from the hitech cell completed the formalities and took her to the magistrate after medical examination.

Balachandrakumar is likely to be summoned soon for interrogation in the case. As per the petitioner, the director raped her at a house at Puthukkalavattom in 2010 and blackmailed her against lodging a police complaint using videos of the sexual assault. The petitioner identified Balachandrakumar after he appeared on television channels and chose to register the complaint belatedly.