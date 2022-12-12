Petition seeks to bar Sashi Tharoor from inaugurating NSS event

December 12, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Following reports that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is slated to inaugurate the upcoming Mannam Janathi celebration on January 2 organised by the Nair Service Society (NSS) at Changanassery, a private petition and an injunction order prayer has been moved at the Munsiff Court in Changanassery seeking to prevent the senior Congress leader from inaugurating the event.

In a petition moved by M. Nandakumar, president of NSS karayogam unit at Pallilamkara in Kalamassery, it was argued that Mr. Tharoor had dishonoured Nair women in his work, The Great Indian Novel, published in 1989. To back his point, the complainant also quoted a paragraph from the chapter The Rains Came, which discussed the morality concepts that had prevailed in India.

The paragraph reads like this: “You know, if you read our scriptures, you will realise that there was a time when Indian women were free to make love with whomever they wished, without being considered immoral. There were even rules about it: the sages decreed that a married woman must sleep with her husband during fertile period, but was free to take pleasure elsewhere the rest of the time. In Kerala, the men of the Nair community only learn that their wives are free to receive them by seeing if another man’s slippers aren’t outside her door.”

Mr. Tharoor does not deserve to inaugurate the Mannam jayanthi celebrations as he showed the Nair women in a poor light before the world, he pointed out.

The court has accepted the petition and directed to issue a notice to the respondent, the general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS).