GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petition seeks revival of GIFT City project

Published - July 27, 2024 01:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Benny Behanan, MP, and Roji John, MLA, petitioned Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to renew clearance granted to the Global City — Global Industrial Finance and Trade or GIFT City Project — proposed over an area of 400 acres at Ayyampuzha near Angamaly.

They said the project which would feature residential, commercial and industrial zones in international standards would help the Chalakudy Parliament constituency and the State of Kerala leapfrog in trade and commerce.

While the project had received the Centre’s clearance in August 2020, the delay in land acquisition led to the loss of approval. But the land acquisition by the State government was complete now, they said, seeking the Centre’s fresh approval for the project.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.