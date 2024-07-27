Petition seeks revival of GIFT City project

Benny Behanan, MP, and Roji John, MLA, petitioned Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to renew clearance granted to the Global City — Global Industrial Finance and Trade or GIFT City Project — proposed over an area of 400 acres at Ayyampuzha near Angamaly.

They said the project which would feature residential, commercial and industrial zones in international standards would help the Chalakudy Parliament constituency and the State of Kerala leapfrog in trade and commerce.

While the project had received the Centre’s clearance in August 2020, the delay in land acquisition led to the loss of approval. But the land acquisition by the State government was complete now, they said, seeking the Centre’s fresh approval for the project.