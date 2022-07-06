Petition against Saji Cherian at Thiruvalla court

Controversy over remarks against the Constitution

As the controversy kicked up by the Minister for Culture Saji Cherian showed no signs of abating, a Kochi-based lawyer has approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla seeking to take cognizance of the controversial remarks by the Minister or to order further investigation by the police.

The petitioner, Baiju Noel M, contended that the Mr. Cherian had committed an offence under Section 2 of the Prevention Of Insults To National Honour Act ,1971 (ACT. 69 Of 1971). The petition was being moved in view of the failure by the police to initiate action against the Minister, he added.

“The police has not even carried out a preliminary investigation in the matter. Deeply aggrieved by the lethargy and inaction of the SHO, Keezhvaipur police station, the complainant was forced to file a petition before the Superintendent of Police Pathanamthitta on July 5. However, even after approaching the Superintendent of Police, no inquiry was conducted on the matter and the complainant was not provided with any relief,” the petition said.

The court is slated to consider the petition on Friday.