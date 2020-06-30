Petition against Josephine: HC slaps fine on BJP leader

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by BJP leader B. Radhakrishna Menon seeking the ouster of Kerala State Women’s commission chairperson M.C. Josephine from the post and slapped the petitioner a fine of ₹10,000.

The fine amount shall be given to Ms. Josephine, ordered the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar.

It was following a recent statement of Ms. Josephine that her party, the CPI(M), was the police and court all rolled into one that the petitioner moved the court.

The State submitted that the petitioner moved the court with political motives and he could not produce any valid document to prove his arguments. The court had earlier dismissed a petition submitted by Mahila Congress State president Lathika Subhash seeking action against Ms. Josephine.