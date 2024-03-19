ADVERTISEMENT

Petition against Jayarajan closed

March 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday noted that the Registrar General of the court can decide on a contempt of court petition against CPI (M) leader P. Jayarajan for his alleged derogatory post against a judge on social media.

N. Prakash of Ernakulam had moved the court seeking action against Mr. Jayarajan for a post made after the acquittal of five RSS workers, who were booked for allegedly attempting to murder him. 

The court observed that no judicial order was required for deciding on the petition and it was for the Registrar General to act. The court closed the petition with the directive.

The court orally observed that judges should not be vilified by unhealthy criticism. The court closed the petition with the directive.

