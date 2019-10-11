Petition against Independent candidate

The Congress on Thursday filed a petition before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Independent candidate Geetha Asokan in the Aroor Assembly constituency where bypoll will be held on October 21.

The petition was filed by Youth Congress leader Dean Kuriakose.

Model code violation

He complained that the Independent candidate had violated the model code of conduct by falsely claiming in her election posters that she is the State secretary of the Youth Congress when she had actually been expelled from the Youth Congress for anti-party activities while she was a State general secretary.

Calls for probe

He urged the CEO to institute a probe and annul her candidature for making claims intended to mislead voters who belonged to the Youth Congress.