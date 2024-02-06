Petition against appointment of Anoop Jacob’s wife dismissed

February 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition challenging the appointment of Anila Mary Geevarghese, the wife of former State Minister Anoop Jacob, as the Assistant Director at Kerala Bhasha Institute, was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The petitioner had moved the High Court challenging the order of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, who had upheld the appointment.

Former Minister K.C. Joseph and former director of Kerala Bhasha Institute, M. R. Thampan, were also arraigned as the accused in the complaint filed in the vigilance court.

The Single judge held that there were no sufficient materials in the complaint to initiate the prosecution against the respondents. The held stated that while there may be cases of misfeasance or wrong administration, a prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be initiated in all cases of misfeasance or wrong administration.