PETA India calls for rehabilitation of captive elephant

Published - June 29, 2024 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The People for the Ethical Treatment to Animals (PETA) India has written to the Chief Wildlife Warden, seeking rehabilitation of the captive elephant Lakshmi that had trampled a mahout to death at an elephant safari in Idukki last week. The non-governmental organisation has also demanded the permanent closure of illegal safari parks.

In its communication, PETA India observed that elephants used for safaris and tourist rides are commonly distressed, anxious, unwell and unpredictable, and pose a threat to the safety of tourists and other elephants. They must not be used in public places for exhibition, performance or entertainment, it stated.

It further alleged that the mahout, who had a stick in his hand, repeatedly jabbed the elephant’s legs in order to get the animal to stand against a platform where people could jump on her back for a ride. The organisation urged the Forest department to rehabilitate the elephant at a sanctuary.

