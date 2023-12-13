ADVERTISEMENT

Pet dog killed in crude bomb blast in Kannur; police register case against RSS activist

December 13, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Peringome police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act against K.M. Biju, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist. This action is linked to a recent crude bomb blast resulting in the death of a pet dog.

The explosion occurred in front of Biju’s residence at Alakkad, Kankol, and is linked to the Dhanraj murder case in which Biju is a key figure. The incident took place on Monday around 4.30 p.m. when the dog, owned by Biju, bit the explosive device, leading to an immediate and fatal blast.

The authorities were alerted by locals who heard the explosion, prompting a swift response from the police. The police discovered the carcass of the dog inside an abandoned well nearby, raising suspicions of an attempt to conceal evidence.

