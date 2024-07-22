Pesticide residues detected in 31 vegetable, fruit samples tested under ‘Safe to Eat’ project

An analysis of vegetables and fruits from three districts has revealed pesticide residues above the permissible levels in 15.9% of the test samples.

Tests revealed that 31 of 195 tested samples collected from retail shops in in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts contained pesticide residues above the permissible levels.

19 veggies, 12 fruits

The 31 samples included 19 vegetables and 12 fruits, according to an analysis by the Pesticide Residue Research and Analytical Laboratory (PRRAL), a Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) facility at Vellayani here, for the April-June 2024 period. The residues were of 12 insecticides and one fungicide.

The periodical analysis is conducted under the ‘Safe to Eat’ project of the Agriculture department. In vegetables, pesticide residues were observed in capsicum, bitter gourd, brinjal, beans, beetroot, carrot, green chilli, cucumber, Nendran banana, and salad cucumber. The residues were above the limit prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India/Codex (FSSAI/Codex), the report said. In fruits, residues were found in grapes, apple, mango, musambi (Citrus limetta), papaya (Red Lady variety), and green apple.

Insecticides present

The latest round of tests carried out under the government’s ‘Safe to Eat’ initiative covered 15 blocks, 14 municipalities and one Corporation (Kochi Corporation), in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. Tests revealed the presence of insecticides such as acephate, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, omethoate, quinalphos, methamidophos, acetamiprid, monocrotophos, imidacloprid and the fungicide tricyclazole.

Apples, guavas too

According to PRRAL officials, the latest results are more or less in keeping with the general trend. However, recent results reveal contamination in more fruits such as guava and apple, in addition to the usual ‘culprit,’ grapes. The PRRAL report for January-March 2024, which covered Kollam, Idukki and Malappuram districts, had revealed pesticide residues in 14.06% of the 192 samples tested. The October-December 2023 report for Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Palakkad had revealed residues in 16.75% of the samples.

In 2023, the Agriculture department had revamped the collection of surveillance samples under the ‘Safe to Eat’ project so as to make sure that it played a more proactive role in making stakeholders aware about the dangers posed by pesticide residues. The samples are now collected by officials the Food Safety department.

