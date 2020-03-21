Pesticide residue in fruits and veggies coming down

Though there is a decline in pesticide residue in vegetables and fruits available in the market, the State still has to work hard to make them free of harmful chemicals.

According to a report published by the Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) for the period between July 2019 and September 2019, pesticide residue was found in 15.67% samples collected from the market. In all, 531 random samples were collected from the market in the State and 83 samples contained pesticides. Pesticide residues were found in 14.99% vegetables and 29.16% fruits.

The report is based on a pesticide residue analysis conducted at the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratory at College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

Four categories

Samples were collected from four categories of shops. Public Markets, farms, organic shops, and eco-shops by the Agriculture Department.

Of the 68 samples of 29 varieties of vegetables collected from public markets, pesticide residue was found in eight samples (11.76%). Most of the pesticides are yellow and blue labelled.

Of the 20 samples of 11 varieties of fruits collected from markets, pesticide residue was found in seven samples (35%). When there were pesticide residue in grapes, other fruits including pineapple, green apple , plantain, and pomegranate were safe.

From the samples collected from farms, pesticide residue was found in 20.37% of the vegetables. In all, 54 samples of 21 varieties of vegetables were taken for testing. Fruits such as pineapple and passion fruit produced in the State were free of pesticides. Pesticide residue in vegetables sold in shops labelled ‘organic’ is a serious concern.