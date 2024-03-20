Pesticide residue detected in vegetable, fruit samples collected from Kerala

March 20, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At a time when people are increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables to beat the summer heat, hovering around 40°C and the heat index (feel like temperature due to the high humidity level in the air) close to 50°C, the lab reports of the Pesticide Residue Research and Analytical Laboratory (PRRAL), under the Kerala Agricultural University’s (KAU) College of Agriculture, Vellayani, point to the need for exercising caution.

The quarterly results published by the State government as part of the ‘Safe to Eat’ project underscore the undesirable extent of pesticide content in vegetables and fruits available across markets in Kerala.

A total of 14.38% of vegetable and 22% of fruit samples were found unsafe to eat. Out of the 209 samples collected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kannur during the period from October to December, excessive pesticide presence was found in 35, around 16.75% of the total samples.

In January, out of the 65 samples collected from Kollam, 23.07% was found contaminated, and 13% of the 62 samples collected from Idukki in February too was unsafe to eat.

Most vulnerable

The quarterly report reveals the presence of nine pesticides and six fungicides beyond permissible limits in the vegetable and fruit samples. Chilli used for making Baji, capsicum, green chilli, curry leaves, snake gourd, beetroot, grape (green and red), guava, apple, mosambi, and watermelon were the most vulnerable, with lab analysis detecting residues.

According to Ambily Paul of the KAU, be it summer or winter, vegetables and fruits should be used only after thorough washing. Contact pesticides can be removed from vegetables by washing them in salt water or vinegar after soaking them in the solution for about 20 minutes. The presence of systemic pesticide was relatively low in these samples, she said.

39.6°C at Punalur

Meanwhile, mercury touched 39.6°C at Punalur on March 6, the recent highest temperature, and 39.1°C in Palakkad on March 19. With more than 70% humidity in Punalur, the feel-like temperature in the area was close to 50°C-52°C as per the heat index.