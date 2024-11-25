 />

Peruvanam-Aarattupuzha Pooram organisers seek steps for smooth conduct of practices

Published - November 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Peruvanam-Aarattupuzha Pooram is facing significant challenges in continuing the traditional rituals in light of the High Court’s directives regarding the parading of captive elephants during temple processions. A pooram committee meeting convened recently under the chairmanship of the Thrissur Assistant Commissioner, to assess the situation, acknowledged that conducting the pooram and associated ceremonies in their current form is proving difficult.

The meeting emphasised the need for necessary modifications to the restrictions to ensure continuity of the 1,442-year-old traditions and urged the government to intervene in the issue.

The meeting also saw the election of the new office bearers for the Peruvanam-Aarattupuzha Pooram Central Committee. A.A. Kumaran is the president and C.S. Bharathan the general secretary.

