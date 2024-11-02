Perumbavoor Urban Cooperative Bank committee member held in fraud case

A member of the Perumbavoor Urban Cooperative Bank’s governing committee was arrested in connection with an alleged fraud.

The accused, identified as Sharaf, 59, from Perumbavoor, was apprehended at the Kochi airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Sri Lanka. Sharaf is one of the key figures accused in a fraud case involving approximately ₹33 crore.

Following numerous complaints to District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena, an investigation was initiated.