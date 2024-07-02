GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perumbavoor police arrest accused within a few hours of murder

Published - July 02, 2024 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor police arrested a murder accused in a matter of hours after the alleged crime on Tuesday.

The arrested is Anjan Naik, 38, of Kandhamal district in Odisha. He was accused of murdering another migrant worker over a dispute about an unpaid debt by the deceased, identified as Akash Digal. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special investigation squad, which nabbed the accused from Vallam while he was reportedly planning to flee to Odisha.

According to the police, Digal had borrowed ₹1,000 from Naik. The two had fought over the debt earlier as well, the latest being on June 29. Naik left with his family to Kakkanad after the house owner intervened in the issue.

He returned to the Digal’s place at Vattakkattupadi and allegedly stabbed him with a knife around 5 a.m. The two used to live in nearby rooms in the same building. They used to work at different plywood companies.

