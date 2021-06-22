Perumbatta bridge to be opened today

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, will inaugurate the Perumbatta bridge constructed across the Tejaswini river on Wednesday.

It was a long-cherished dream of the people for a bridge across the river, which will alleviate the travel difficulties of the residents in the hilly areas here.

It has been constructed at a cost of ₹9.90 crore by including it in the Kasaragod development package. The bridge is 25.32-metre-long and 11.05-metre-wide with four spans.

With the intervention of M. Rajagopalan, MLA, and District Collector D. Sajith Babu, the construction work started in December 2018 by removing the obstacles including land acquisition.

With the completion of the Perumbatta bridge, students and locals in the Perumbatta Kundya area will be able to access major educational institutions and the National Highway and the Hill Highway more easily.

Mr. Rajagopalan will preside over the inauguration function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, will be the chief guest.