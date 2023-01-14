Perumbalam island to be developed into a responsible tourism destination

January 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Perumbalam, the only island grama panchayat in Alappuzha, aims to become a major responsible tourism destination in the State.

The local body has recently joined hands with the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission to tap the tourism potential of the place.

Panchayat officials said the island would be converted into a sustainable tourist attraction offering village life experiences. As part of it, a slew of tourism-related projects would be implemented. Recently, a special grama sabha was organised at Kalathode to chalk out an action plan. It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

The RT Mission and panchayat would help islanders to set up homestays and food courts serving local cuisine along with introducing pedal boats, shikhara boats, and kayaking services. Facilities for angling and bird watching would be arranged. All 13 boat jetties on the island would be beautified. New parks would also come up.

Officials said the projects would be implemented by protecting the environment, culture and heritage of the island. “The projects will reinvigorate tourism on the island. It will create livelihood opportunities for the local residents,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the construction of a bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Perumbalam to the mainland in the Aroor Assembly constituency is making good progress. The ₹100-crore project funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board is expected to be opened for traffic by December 2023. Once completed, the bridge will have a length of 1,110 metres and a width of 11 metres. The bridge will make travel hassle-free for around 15,000 islanders who currently use boats to commute between their village and the mainland. It is also expected to increase foreign and domestic tourist arrivals on the island.

District Collector Krishna Teja, K. Rupeshkumar, coordinator, RT Mission, V.V. Asha, president, Perumabalam grama panchayat, and others attended the grama sabha.