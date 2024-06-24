ADVERTISEMENT

Perumbalam bridge inches closer to reality

Published - June 24, 2024 07:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of a bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Perumbalam island to the mainland is inching closer to completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that 80% of the project had been completed. “The work has entered the final phase. The bridge is expected to be opened for traffic before the end of this year,” said an official.

The major pending works include four slabs and the construction of approach roads on both sides of the bridge. The ₹100-crore project is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge, linking Perumbalam and Vaduthala in Arookutty, has 30 spans, including three navigation spans. Of these, 27 were constructed at a length of 35 m each, while the three in the middle were built at 55 m each. The bowstring arch bridge has a length of over 1,110 m and a width of 11 m. The carriageway will have a width of 7.5 m. Footpaths on both sides will have a width of 1.5 m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Land acquisition for constructing approach roads on the Perumbalam and Vaduthala sides was completed last year. Officials said that once completed approach roads would have a total length of 650 m.

The construction of the bridge was a long pending demand of the people of Perumbalam, the only island grama panchayat in Alappuzha. The bridge will make travel hassle-free for around 15,000 islanders who currently use boats to commute between their village and the mainland. It is part of the government’s wider plan to connect the Cherthala-Arookutty road with the Vaikom-Poothotta-Thripunithura State highway through Perumbalam island. In the next phase, the government plans to construct a bridge connecting Perumbalam island and Vattavayal island. A third bridge will be constructed between Vattavayal and Poothotta.

The construction of all three bridges is expected to make commuting easy between Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The Perumbalam bridge work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US