GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perumal Murugan receives honour

January 03, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Critic M.K. Sanoo and writer Perumal Murugan at Changampuzha Park in Kochi on Tuesday.

Critic M.K. Sanoo and writer Perumal Murugan at Changampuzha Park in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The maiden Swami Anandatheerthan Award was presented to writer Perumal Murugan by critic M.K. Sanoo at a simple event at Changampuzha Park on Tuesday.

Organised by Prabodha Trust and Anandatheerthan Samskarika Kendram, the event was also an occasion to recall the stupendous efforts undertaken by Swami Anandatheerthan in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to fight caste bias.

Pushpavathy, singer and vice chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, rendered the reformative poems of Poikayil Appachan and Perumal Murugan, among others, to set the tone of the event.  

Mr. Murugan recalled how he learnt about the contributions of Swami Anandatheerthan to freedom struggle and the fight against caste after being asked over email whether he was willing to accept the honour. Anandatheerthan, he said, worked for six years in the 1950s in Madurai in the service of the Dalits. Working across some 30 villages, he adopted a unique path to help the Dalits tide over the oppression inflicted on them by caste hierarchies, Mr. Murugan said. If in Kerala, he renamed people in such a way that their caste would not be identified by their names, in Madurai, he sought legal recourse to address issues of caste discrimination.

“It wasn’t the Gandhian way. But if you look at it, Periyar fought caste in a way that was in total disagreement with Gandhiji. Sree Narayana Guru had his own way of fighting caste. While they all undertook their own separate ways, the goal was the same,” Mr. Murugan said, urging scholars to study the contributions of Anandatheerthan.

The cover of a book written on Anandatheerthan by Dayal Paleri was released at the event which was also attended by CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam and veteran journalist N. Madhavankutty.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.