Persons with transplanted kidneys to gather

September 21, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Organ Received Members Association (ORMA), a collective of persons who underwent kidney transplant in Palakkad district, will celebrate its fourth anniversary at Sree Parvathy Mandapam, Chandranagar, on Sunday.

District Panchayat president K. Binumol will inaugurate the celebrations. About 500 ORMA members will gather with their families on the occasion.

Krishnadas T., nephrologist at the District Hospital, will be the chief guest. Asha Ramanunni, general physician at the District Hospital, will also attend the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.