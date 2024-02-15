February 15, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State will implement a personal accident insurance scheme for lifeguards for the first time in the country, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was replying to a question by K.P.A. Majeed, Tirurangadi MLA, on behalf of M.K. Muneer, MLA, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, on steps being taken by the government to identify tourist locations that did not have adequate safety measures in place so that drowning incidents could be reduced.

The Minister said the job of ensuring tourist safety, especially tourists trapped in waterbodies, was risky. This made it important to ensure the security of the families of those engaging in such work, especially lifeguards who died in accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

On wellness tourism

Premium for the insurance coverage would be paid through the District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), he said. On promotion of wellness tourism, the Minister said the number of tourists reaching the State after COVID-19 for health treatment was on the increase. A preliminary discussion had been held with Minister for Health Veena George on the possibilities of wellness tourism. Kottakkal was an important centre in this regard, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.