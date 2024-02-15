February 15, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State will implement a personal accident insurance scheme for lifeguards for the first time in the country, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was replying to a question by K.P.A. Majeed, Tirurangadi MLA, on behalf of M.K. Muneer, MLA, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, on steps being taken by the government to identify tourist locations that did not have adequate safety measures in place so that drowning incidents could be reduced.

The Minister said the job of ensuring tourist safety, especially tourists trapped in waterbodies, was risky. This made it important to ensure the security of the families of those engaging in such work, especially lifeguards who died in accidents.

On wellness tourism

Premium for the insurance coverage would be paid through the District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), he said. On promotion of wellness tourism, the Minister said the number of tourists reaching the State after COVID-19 for health treatment was on the increase. A preliminary discussion had been held with Minister for Health Veena George on the possibilities of wellness tourism. Kottakkal was an important centre in this regard, he said.