Person admitted with COVID-19 tests negative

In a major sigh of relief, a person admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with COVID-19 has been tested negative for the disease.

Officials said here on Friday that the person would be discharged once the medical board took a decision to shift him to home quarantine.

The person had travelled from Qatar to Goa before reaching Alappuzha. He was tested positive for the disease on March 24.

The district has so far logged two COVID-19 cases. The first person, a Wuhan returnee, was completely cured in February.

Meanwhile, four people were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Friday.

Two suspected cases were discharged after their samples tested negative. The number of people under observation in hospitals stood at 12. Besides, 7,366 people were in home quarantine in the district, said an official.

Of 316 samples tested so far, 293 have tested negative for the disease. Results of 21 samples, including 10 sent on Friday, are pending.

135 cases

The police have registered 135 cases and arrested 140 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

They have seized 84 vehicles.