Perseverance pays off for Arun

Arun S. Nair

KOLLAM

04 August 2020 23:37 IST

MBBS graduate secures 55th rank

When Arun S. Nair picked medical science as his optional subject, he was not sure about his choice.

He had to completely depend on self-study since coaching was not available, but the MBBS graduate cleared the exam with flying colours bagging the 55th rank.

“Though I was confident, I wasn’t expecting such a higher rank,” he said.

MBBS

Arun, who completed MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, made his first attempt during his final year. “It was during my house surgency that I started thinking about a career in Civil Services. By that time I found medical profession a little monotonous and I wanted something more diverse and challenging,” Arun, who cracked the exam in his third attempt, said.

Since he grew up in a village and studied at a government school, Arun’s story comes as an inspiration for many.

“Usually students from Malayalam medium feel less confident, especially when it comes to their English-speaking skills. I too had inhibitions in the beginning, but it soon vanished. If you have passion and determination, nothing can stand in your way,” he says.