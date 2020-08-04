Perseverance pays off for Arun

When Arun S. Nair picked medical science as his optional subject, he was not sure about his choice.

He had to completely depend on self-study since coaching was not available, but the MBBS graduate cleared the exam with flying colours bagging the 55th rank.

“Though I was confident, I wasn’t expecting such a higher rank,” he said.

MBBS

Arun, who completed MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, made his first attempt during his final year. “It was during my house surgency that I started thinking about a career in Civil Services. By that time I found medical profession a little monotonous and I wanted something more diverse and challenging,” Arun, who cracked the exam in his third attempt, said.

Since he grew up in a village and studied at a government school, Arun’s story comes as an inspiration for many.

“Usually students from Malayalam medium feel less confident, especially when it comes to their English-speaking skills. I too had inhibitions in the beginning, but it soon vanished. If you have passion and determination, nothing can stand in your way,” he says.