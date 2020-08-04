Perseverance pays off for Arun

When Arun S. Nair picked medical science as his optional subject, he was not sure about his choice.
He had to completely depend on self-study since coaching was not available, but the MBBS graduate cleared the exam with flying colours bagging the 55th rank.
“Though I was confident, I wasn’t expecting such a higher rank,” he said.
MBBS
Arun, who completed MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, made his first attempt during his final year. “It was during my house surgency that I started thinking about a career in Civil Services. By that time I found medical profession a little monotonous and I wanted something more diverse and challenging,” Arun, who cracked the exam in his third attempt, said.
Since he grew up in a village and studied at a government school, Arun’s story comes as an inspiration for many.
“Usually students from Malayalam medium feel less confident, especially when it comes to their English-speaking skills. I too had inhibitions in the beginning, but it soon vanished. If you have passion and determination, nothing can stand in your way,” he says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath